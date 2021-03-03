Education: Reps task FG to prioritise funding, infrastructural development

• Decry state of hostel accommodation

By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, tasked Federal Government on the need to prioritise funding and infrastructural development in the educational sector as well as the review of the curriculum.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion titled: ‘Parlous state of hostels in tertiary institutions in Nigeria,’ sponsored by Hon Olalekan Afolabi who expressed grave concern over the plight of Nigerian Students who are exposed to recurrent environmental and health hazards such as cholera, dysentery, food poisoning, gastroenteritis, skin infections, frequent visits to the hospital and sometimes death.

In his lead debate, Hon Afolabi who called for the House intervention urged all tertiary institutions to partner with private institutions through Public-Private Partnership Contract Agreement (PPA) to build hostels in Tertiary Institutions based on build and operate by the developers in a way that would allow the developers to dispose of the property to the University after an agreeable time.

“The House notes the deplorable state of infrastructural in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions and dilapidated hostels, roads and transportation network, non–provision of potable water, poor power supply and lack of sewage treatment facilities.

“The House also notes that students’ academic performances are hinged, primarily on provisions of adequate learning infrastructure and basic amenities.

“The House observes that a demeaning environment would invariably expose students to recurrent environmental and health hazards such as cholera, dysentery, food poisoning, gastroenteritis, skin infections, frequent visits to the hospital and sometimes death.

“The House is cognizant that hostel accommodation deficit being faced by Nigeria’s higher institutions requires Public-Private Partnership (PPP) intervention, a situation, if exploited by higher institutions, can accommodate 10 per cent of their students.

“The House is also cognizant that living in squalor reduces the self-worth of students and ultimately, the quality of output as future leaders of the society as ten or more students are sometimes officially assigned to a room meant for not more than five students,” he noted.

In the bid to ensure compliance, the House mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to ensure implementation.

