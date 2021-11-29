Education plays significant role in maintaining peace ―FOMWAB National Amirah

National Amirah of ‘Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria’ (FOMWAN), Hajiya Rafiah Idowu Sanni, has said that education goes beyond teaching youths reading and writing alone, as it plays a significant role in the maintenance of peace and security.

Idowu Sanni also described FOMWAN as an education-focused organisation that promotes the educational development of women, youths and children through the establishment of formal and non-formal schools including vocational centres all over the federation.

The National Amirah who was speaking during the Bauchi State association’s 2nd annual summit with the theme: “Achieving Total Development Through Quality Education In The Midst of Security Challenges” held in Bauchi on Sunday, assured that FOMWAN would continue to impact positively on the educational progress of the ummah.

The National Amirah added that “Education is a tool to improving national security. It plays a significant part in the maintenance of peace and security. The education that enhances security goes beyond teaching youths reading and writing alone it’s must be all-embracing.”

In a welcome remark, Bauchi state Ameerah of FOMWAN, Hajiya Aishatu Ibrahim Kilishi said that the annual FOMWAN education summit is one of the strategies developed by FOMWAN to sensitise and mobilise the populace, especially the Muslim ummah to pay more attention to education and also to call the attention of relevant stakeholders on educational development in the country

She also said, “The importance of education in the social-economic, political, scientific and technological advancement of any society cannot be overemphasised. Education remains the tool for poverty eradication and human development”

Aishatu Kilishi explained that Bauchi State chapter of the association is deeply involved in developing and promoting access to education with the provision of 14 nursery, primary and secondary schools, over 100 Islamiyya/Qur’anic centres, 15 adult literacy classes and skill acquisition and vocational centres.

She further stated that FOMWAN is concerned about the girl – child education, adding that educating a girl child, the future primary teacher of the child is certainly one of the best investments to overcome poverty, ignorance and disease.

According to her, education in the state is facing some challenges that need to be addressed in all ramifications, “We shave noticed that inadequate funding, poor implementation of national policies on education, politicisation of education, mismanagement, wastage, inadequate data as some of the factors that have culminated into poor quality of education in the country. The problem of insecurity has added to these challenges.”

Declaring the summit opened, Bauchi First Lady, Hajiya A’isha Bala Mohammed recalled that the Kauran Bauchi led administration attached great significance to the education of women and youths in the society.

Represented by the commissioner of women affairs and child development, Hon. Hajara Jibrin Gidado, the first lady said the state government has since its inception been collaborating with NGOs such as FOMWAN towards the promotion and development of education in the state.

