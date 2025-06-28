Education ministry hails Afe Babalola on ABUAD’s World top 100th ranking

The Federal Ministry of Education has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, and the entire academic and non-academic staff of the institution on its recent global recognition.

Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa was particularly impressed that ABUAD ranked among the 100th top universities globally.

In the latest Times Higher Education Impact Rankings (2025), ABUAD achieved a historic milestone by emerging as the 84th best university in the world, 3rd in Africa, and maintaining its position as 1st in Nigeria for the fourth consecutive year—2022 through 2025.

Director, Press and Public Relations Folasade Boriowo, in a statement on Saturday said the Minister of Education, Dr. Alausa in a letter addressed to Aare Afe Babalola, praised the legal luminary and philanthropist for his unwavering dedication to educational excellence and national development.

“Your achievement is not only a personal triumph but a national milestone. It is inspiring to witness your decade-long dream, once expressed to former Chief Justice Hon. Justice Tanko Mohammed, become a global reality within your lifetime,” the Minister stated.

The Minister also lauded the collective efforts of ABUAD’s academic and non-academic workforce.

According to the Honourable Minister, “This global recognition could not have been possible without the dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence by the entire staff of ABUAD.

“You have demonstrated that with the right vision, passion, and professionalism, Nigerian institutions can lead on the world stage.”

The Ministry emphasised that this outstanding global ranking is not merely a cause for celebration, but a renewed call to service both for ABUAD and the broader Nigerian education sector.

“This accomplishment is a catalyst that should propel, inspire, and encourage deeper commitment to quality, functional, and globally competitive education,” Dr. Alausa noted.

While reiterating its commitment to supporting forward-thinking institutions like ABUAD, the Ministry affirmed its readiness to collaborate further in promoting educational innovation, research, and sustainable development across Nigeria.

Alausa also extended the warmest regards and best wishes of the Federal Ministry of Education to Aare Afe Babalola and the entire ABUAD community, encouraging them to sustain this excellence and continue blazing the trail in higher education.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE