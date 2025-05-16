Education Ministry expands UBE framework to strengthen childhood components

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa has said that the Ministry is expanding the UBE framework in order to strengthen early childhood education components.

The Minister made the disclosure while delivering a keynote address duguri a stakeholders meeting held on Friday in Bauchi.

Maruf Tunji Alausa who was represented by the Director, Basic Education, Mrs Carisa Eyo said that the Ministry is facilitating Technical support, capacity building and monitoring systems.

The Minister also pointed out that the Ministry is partnering with development agencies to support state led models of the program.

The Education Minister therefore called on Federal, States and Local Governments, Traditional institutions, Development partners and communities to deliver functional, inclusive and sustainable educational space for all Nigerian children.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri stressed that the establishment of community based education centres is a step towards bringing quality early learning closer to the grassroots where largest majority of children live.

According to him, the establishment and sustainability of community based childhood centres and neighborhood primary Schools are essential to the introduction of children to western education.

Adamu Mohammed Duguri who was represented by the Director, Schools Services, Alhaji Zuhairu Usman, said that “the schools will promote safe, accessible and functional neighborhood primary Schools within walking distances for every child.”

Earlier in his remarks, the State Commissioner of Education, Dr Mohammed Lawan Rimin Zayam said that the Ministry is always ready to spearhead the project for its success.

He assured that the project will impact positively for the childhood cadre of the society.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ali Babayo said that the Ministry will carry every stakeholder along for the success of the project.

In their various goodwill messages, traditional leaders, HILWA, BASANE FOMWAN, WOWICAN, JNI, BASME and others assured of their commitments towards the success of the project in the state.