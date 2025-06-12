Education Minister lauds Tinubu on national honour

The Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, has extended appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for conferring on him the esteemed national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

He noted that the prestigious recognition is not only a testament to Tinubu’s confidence in the Ministry’s efforts to transform Nigeria’s education sector but also a reflection of the renewed hope agenda that places education, youth empowerment, and digital inclusion at the heart of national progress.

He commended President Tinubu’s visionary leadership, particularly his bold investment in initiatives such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), as well as the administration’s commitment to expanding opportunities for young people through Technical and Vocational Education Training, among others. These interventions are pivotal in ensuring Nigerian youth are not just job-ready, but future-ready.

Director, Press and Public Relation, Folasade Boriowo, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the Minister applauded the President’s ambitious project to lay fibre optic cables across the nation—an initiative that promises to revolutionise digital learning, bridge the connectivity gap, and position Nigeria’s youth to thrive in a competitive global economy.

He said, “Alausa reaffirms his commitment to driving reforms that will enhance learning outcomes, promote innovation, and guarantee inclusive access to quality education for every Nigerian. He views this honour as a renewed call to service—one that inspires greater dedication to shaping a knowledge-driven future for the nation.”

He also extended deep appreciation to Tinubu for his unwavering support for education and for steering Nigeria toward a more inclusive, progressive, and digitally empowered future.

