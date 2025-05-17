Education Minister charges students on skill development, national security



Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa has charged the 626 matriculating students into Dorben Polytechnic to pay attention to skills acquisition as they begin their educational journey and consequently for their careers.

The Minister who also commended the Polytechnic for expanding the opportunities for tertiary education among young Nigerians desirous of tertiary education charged the students to partner the government on security concerns.

Alausa said the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration captures education as a critical tool for accelerated development and placed priority on education to promotes marketable skills as it provides the individual with competitive capacity to sustainable empowerment for those so trained and by extension reduces the pressure of unemployment in the society.

The Minister was represented at the 30th anniversary and 26th Matriculation ceremony of Dorben Polytechnic through the Deputy Director in the Department of Polytechnic Education and Allied Institutions, Federal Ministry of Education, Olubisi Olagbenro

The Minister said that “it is without doubt that education is the bedrock of a nation and technological education and skill development play a key role in empowering a nation.

“It is important to note that the focus of the leadership of this nation, particularly that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been skills and technical education onthe realisation that the development of a Nation is hinged on technology and skill acquisition.

The Minister said “It is also worthy of note that the present administration has embarked on a series of training, researches and project to invigorate skill acquisition among which is National Skill Qualification Framework ( NSQF) which mandated every Graduate of an institution to possess a skill.

“This is believed to enable Graduates of tertiary institutions to be self-employed, which will indirectly ease challenges of employment in our nation.”

The Minister said beside the gap of marketable skill set which the administration is working to close among the teeming youth population, it has also identified the challenge of funding education among brilliant minds and has taken a step that would eliminate access to government support for education to brilliant but indigent students.

According to Tunji, “the Federal Government is not unaware of problems confronting students such as funding, insecurity etc. In order to ameliorate funding problems, Federal Government has already put in place a funding programme, National Education Fund (NELFUND) to enable student access loan to support their education.

“This has been enjoyed by students across the nation.

“In the recent past, the wave of socio-insecurity has slowed down the pace of educational pursuit at all levels. I will like to assure you that the government is doing its best in providing a conducive environment for learning in the country.

“However, since security is everybody’s business, students and education managers are urged to cooperate with the Government in identifying criminals in their area in order to curb the menace of insecurity in the country.

“I want to commend the effort of the founder of Dorben Polytechnic, Dr. A.B Ekwere for being supportive of the Federal Government’s policy of providing access and qualitative technical education to Nigerian youths. As you are aware, the government alone cannot provide education for thousands of Nigerians who are craving to achieve education. This gives room for operations of the private sector. For the past 30 years, this polytechnic has been in the system of providing quality technological education. In this regard, Durben Polytechnic deserves some accolades.

“To you students, I urge you to embrace the challenges and opportunities you may likely encounter in the polytechnic and to pursue your academics with enthusiasm and commitment. You need to shun anti-social behavior and violent crime on campus such as indecent dressing,theft ,rape, vandalism, drug abuse, cultism, examination mal-practice etc. Always remember that you are not only here for training in academics but also in character.”

The Founder, Dorben Polytechnic, Dr. A.B Ekwere, told the matriculants that they will consider failure if they do not excel in their field of study or area of skills development. He challenged them to struggle to be mentioned among the best in their chosen path of development.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Mrs. Uzu, Oluyemisi Iyabo said the students have come to a moulding facility where they would be positively impacted upon.

According to her, the “Polytechnic is crucial for economic development and individual growth particularly in fields that require practicals and hands on skills.”

She said it provides the pathway for individuals to acquire technical expertise, develop marketable growth often with a focus on training Technologists.

Uzu said, “Polytechnic Education emphasize practical training, equipping students with knowledge directly applicable in various industries and the focus on practical skills, makes polytechnic graduates highly employable as they possess the technical expertise needed to contribute immensely to the workforce.

“Polytechnic education contributes to economic development, addressing the designed in collaboration with industry to ensure that students acquire skills and knowledge which are in demand and urges students to pay attention to their studies.”

