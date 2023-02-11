With a CGPA of 4.89 from the Department of Accounting, Oluwagbemiga Akinseye emerged the best graduating student of the Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) for the 2021/2022 academic session. He tells Hakeem Gbadamosi about his success story.

How did you feel being the best student in your set?

I felt extremely delighted and overwhelmed at the same time that I did not betray the confidence my parents reposed in me. It’s amazing that I came out as the best student in my set. I worked hard for it and it was not really a surprise. I’m proud of myself for making my parents proud. I’m grateful for everything. I have started thinking of what is next and different thoughts have started flooding my mind. I give all the glory to God for all He has done amidst those thoughts.

How did you achieve this feat?

Achieving this feat took a lot of effort and focus. My initial driving force was fear, because I went to a public school and I had to leave at some point. Going to a place where I paid almost N500,000 boosted my morale in other not to waste the investment of my parent, who were trying to give me the best education. I want to say a very big thanks to my parents, and to the school for providing an avenue for me to achieve this success. Again, I tried to find the balance in my studies, social life and other things. With much attention on my studies, I ensured I concentrated in order to make my parents proud of me. Above all, I had God by my side, all the way. So, my journey was graceful and peaceful.

How did your growing up in basic and secondary school look like? Were you one of the best?

It was ordinary. I was an average student, and was never top in my class. The thought of coming top never crossed my mind. Even though I didn’t top in school, I was a very curious and active child. I still hold unto the idea that education is more than just what happens in the classroom.





Why did you opt for a private university, considering that you attended public schools.

I chose a public university at first, but my parents believed so much in private schools and believed it was the best choice right then after observing the strike-related problems in public universities. And I must tell you that there was no single strike for a day. The academic years were smooth, and there was no distraction. Here, it was hardwork and God. With these, you could achieve anything you aspire to.

How would you feel if you had graduated with any grade other than this?

I wouldn’t feel too good about it, knowing that my initial result was a perfect grade point. With this feat, I felt fulfilled and encouraged to move on.

Which course did you find most interesting in Accounting?

I would say strategic financial management, business policy, and auditing since they frequently gave ways to actual events or industry context. I hope to look into other areas like financial analysis.

What was your social life like and how would you say it influenced your performance?

Starting from my 100 level days, I was not really a social person. I went from class to hostel. But as I was growing, I understood the value of relationship generally. From there, I started opening up, accommodating. I even ended up organising a party because I was the president of my department. So, my social life was simple. I avoided gatherings and instead relaxed with lots of movies and music. Therefore, I would argue that in the beginning, it left less room for diversions. Along the way, I had to be more outgoing and participated in more social activities because of the post I held, and I discovered that they were gratifying for the effort I had put in.

Apart from good grades, what skills did you acquire while studying?

I picked up a few skills: photography and cinematography, copywriting, tutoring, interpersonal relationship and communication.

Where do you expect to see yourself in the next few years ?

My focus now is being a Chartered Accountant and after practicing I will love to go into financial analysis, build my professionalism and become familiar with actual company and world operations.

