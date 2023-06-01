The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners United Kingdom (CIEPUK) and the Higher Institute for Professional Development and Training (HIPDET) have partnered to provide scholarships to no fewer than 1,000 scholarships to students in Nigeria.

HIPDET, a private, independent, non-profit vocational and higher education provider incorporated in Bamenda, Cameroon, offers vocational and higher education programs leading to the award of Vocational qualifications Diploma, Higher National Diploma, Bachelor degrees, Postgraduate Diploma, Master’s Degrees, MBA, DBA and PhD.

The National President of CIEPUK in Nigeria, Professor Marcel Ezenwoye, informed the media that plans have been concluded by the institute to partner and expand the activities of the HIPDET in Nigeria and revealed that at least not less than 1,000 students will benefit from the partnership.

Ezewonye added that the partnership involved the launching of an NGO, known as HIPDET University Education Foundation in the country which he said had been officially launched and registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“This is an international NGO registered with the American Secretary of State in New Jersey. They have established a similar university foundation in Cameroon, called HIPDET University and now the NGO has come to stay in Nigeria. HIPDET University Education Foundation has formally been registered and approved by CAC as an NGO in Nigeria.

“This is good news as through their partners CIEPUK, scholarships programmes will be run for the first 1,000 students. By this also, we are now entitled to source for funds, borrow monies, appeal to philanthropists and receive freewill donations from both local and International donors,” he stated.

According to the university don, the objectives of the foundation were primarily to encourage and promote accessible, affordable and inclusive education, targeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“We want to ensure equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for the vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and children in vulnerable situations. It also aims to promote scholarship schemes across tertiary institutions in Africa.

“People who are out of school as well as vulnerable children are all encouraged to come and register with CIEPUK so that they can be sent back to school. We provide scholarships, especially for tertiary institutions. The idea is to ensure that nobody is left out roaming around the street while other pupils are in the school studying.”

He however appealed for the support of religious organisations such as the Catholic Men and Women’s Organisations as well as religious leaders of both the Islamic and Christian faith to encourage their followers to apply for the scholarship.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…