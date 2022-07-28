‘Education, health priorities in Anambra’

THE Young Progressive Party (YPP), candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, Dr Chinedu Umeadi, has said that education and health will be his major priorities, if given the mandate to represent at the senate.

Dr Umeadi, said this during the 2022 third edition of Chinedu Umeadi Foundation for Science Quiz Competition/Award ceremony for secondary schools in Anambra State, held at ASUBEB conference hall, Awka, recently.

In his words, “To me, health and education rank first on what I and other YPP candidates in Anambra will enhance. We are to increase efficiency and reward commitment.”

On health, we will provide better facilities at the primary health level, and more access so that people can have access to health.”

On education, Umeadi emphasised the need to prioritise education and encourage partnership.

“When it comes to education, it is important we understand that it is about our future. I will focus on affordability and quality education, not only in my senatorial district, but generally in Anambra State.

“It’s about making sure that we train the teachers and hold them accountable. We all partnership with the private sector, we need to unleash the power of the private sector.”

Umeadi, who was represented at the event by the coordinator of the Foundation, Chief Ikem Onwuadi, said “we don’t need people who do not know what it means to serve, but the ones with the right character.”

He said the foundation, since inception had organised football tournaments at club levels in 2019, 2020 and 2021; seminar on youth development twice and a beauty contest in Njikoka Council Area of the state in 2021, where Miss Chioma Okeke emerged the queen.

He noted that the foundation had received a prestigious Anambra State Friends of Education Award in 2021, under the immediate past administration of Willie Obiano.

The director, Science and Technology Department of the Anambra State Post Primary School Service Commission (PPSSC), Miss Ebele Okudoh, said the commission is highly elated on the doggedness and resolute financial contributions of Dr Umeadi.

