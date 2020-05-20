Education, Finance Ministries, others make presentations as Buhari presides over Virtual FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the virtual session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those participating in the meeting alongside with the president at the Council Chamber include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others at the chamber are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Education, Adamu Adamu; Justice, Abubakar Malami and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola and Petroleum (State), Timipre Sylva.

NAN reports that the remaining Ministers and the Head of Service, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan are participating directly from their various offices.

NAN also reports that the Council observed a minute silence in honour of former Minister of State for Education, Alhaji Mohammed Dogondaji.

The deceased, who served between 1993 and 1994 under the defunct Ibrahim Babangida regime, died on May 15.

(NAN)

