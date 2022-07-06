Educare Trust’s contest unearths young orators in Ibadan

THIS year’s edition of the Educare Trust/Bono Energy oratory contest among some secondary schools in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has brought to limelight some young orators who will definitely be efficient and effective leaders of the future.

With the theme, “Effective and Efficient Leadership as a panacea to bad governance in Nigeria,” the participants gave good accounts of themselves and the quality of teaching and mentorship in their schools to the delight of attendees.

Before the contest, the secretary of Educare Trust, Mr Sunkanmi Onadeko, said the idea behind the contest is to assist students develop oratory skill if they are to become leaders of tomorrow.

Onadeko said Educare Trust would continue to provide young ones in the society the platform to bring out the best in them, just as he appreciated the continued support of Bono Energy, which had been funding the contest for several years.

In his remarks, representative of Bono Energy, Mr Kunle Salami, said the firm is concerned about the development of the younger generation, “and that is why we will continue to support Educare Trust to achieve that purpose.”

Salami said if quality leaders are to be produced to manage the affairs of the country in the nearest future, then the foundation matters, adding that this is the major mission of Educare Trust.

A total of five schools, Orogun Grammar School, St Patrick Grammar School, Abadina College, Oba Akinbiyi School II and Community Secondary School, Sango, participated in the contest.

Each school was represented by two students who spoke on the theme, with most of them going the extra mile to link their presentations to current realities in the Nigerian society.

The representatives of the schools are Deborah Favour Oloruntoba and Emmanuel Olomi (Oba Akinbiyi High School II, Mokola), Duru Chika Maryann and Ogunleye Precious Iretioluwa (Orogun Grammar School), Kehinde Olajide and Taiwo Olajide, who are twins (Community Secondary School, Expoyo, Sango), Amao Aishat and Kareem Toheeb (Abadina College) and Olayinka Oluwatomiwa Revelation and Ariyo Olaitan Hallelujah (St Patrick Grammar School).





At the end of the contest, the leader of the panel of judges, Mr Ebika Anthony, announced the result, with Oba Akinbiyi High School emerging overall winner while Orogun Grammar School came second, St Patrick Grammar School (third), Community Secondary School (fourth) and Abadina College (fifth).

At the end of the contest, the trophies and certificates of participation were presented to the schools, while the manager of Educare Trust, Mr Raphael Afeyodion, revealed that the WAEC and JAMB fees of the representatives of the winning school would be paid courtesy of Bono Energy.

Also, all the participating students were advised to liaise with all their subject teachers so that they can go to The Booksellers to pick books worth over N200,000 each for their libraries.

Author and development activist, Mr Folorunsho Moshood, also used the opportunity to lecture the students on the need to allow their passion dictate their choice of course at the tertiary institution.