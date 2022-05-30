Educand Education initiative to organise ‘Spell and Thrill’

As part of efforts to promote education and encourage pupils to study more, Educand Education Initiative, has announced the 7th edition of the Spell and Thrill competition slated to hold in October 2022.

The President, Educand Education Initiative, Ayo Ikulamberu, who disclosed this during a press conference in Akure, Ondo state capital, said students from 25 states of the federation are expected to participate in this year’s spelling competition.

Ikulamberu said students, teachers, schools and contestants stand the chance to go home with over N20m in scholarship funds and rewards.

According to him, the Spell and Thrill competition of Educand Education Initiative (EEI) is a spelling and digital literacy competition designed to develop young students

He said: “The past six editions of the UNESCO endorsed contest have had combined participation of more than 25,000 contestants from over 5000 primary and secondary schools across eight (8) states of Nigeria since the competition’s inception in the year 2012.

“To mark the 10th anniversary of SPELL and THRILL! competition and in line with her vision and goals, EEI has decided to take SPELL&THRILL! up to the national level.”





It noted that the 2022 edition will have the participation of students from 25 states, the FCT and 10 IDP camps for the 7th/2022 edition, while Schools and parents can register their candidates online via www.educand.org by clicking on the enrol button.

“Educand Education Initiative is an education-focused, community development Non-Governmental Organisation with the UNESCO endorsed SPELL&THRILL intervention competition and UNESCO Media and Information Literacy (MIL) After-School-Clubs as its flagship projects.

“EEI’s flagship projects are set out to promote the improvement of literacy, self-awareness, ability to thrive under pressure and the overall broadening of the knowledge scope of children of primary and secondary school age while also tutoring them about the dangers of fake news, terrorism as well as hate speech.”

It stressed that the competition which is put together for primary and secondary schools in Nigeria will be in three (3) stages namely; State, Regional and National and the national contest will be televised live and more than N20 million in scholarship funds and rewards will be won across these stages.

“We strongly believe that the Spell&Thrill! the competition will continue to bridge the gap of nosedived educational quality in Nigeria.

“Registration for the competition which was slated to end by 31st May 2022 has now been extended till 15th July 2022 while all the stages of the competitions will now take place by October 2022.

“These extensions are to afford the active participation of more schools, parents and teachers. The time is now.”

