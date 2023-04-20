As part of its contribution to preparing school children for the world of work and other lawful engagements in the future, an edtech solution company, Tessas, has introduced ‘leadership boot camp’ for children in primary and secondary schools.

The boot camp, which is situated in Lekki, Lagos, and with the plan to establish same in other parts of the country, is to serve as coaching hub for school children after regular school hours and during holidays and weekends.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, founder and CEO of Tessas, Mr Osayi Izedonmwen, said Tessas is partnering the FranklinCovey Education, a US-based education coaching firm to use the learning centre to provide first-class tutorial lessons on various subjects in line with the national school curriculum and critical skills including coding, for the school children.

He said the boot camp was designed to help school children to channel their minds and energies to meaningful academic and other lawful activities when they are not in school.

He said the learners are being exposed to individual and group works on seven major habit areas that are peculiar to their age groups, which he gave as ages seven to 11 and ages 12 to 18.

Disclosing that Tessas is also preparing final year primary and secondary school students for entrance examinations into secondary and tertiary schools as applicable, Izedonmwen said the whole idea is to produce a total child in every student at those levels of education.

He said that is why the digital learning platform of the company known as “Tessas App,” which is also available to learners wherever they are globally is not only packaged with relevant contents in core academic subjects including Mathematics, Science, and English Language but are equally delivered in some African languages such as Yoruba, Hausa, Ibibio, Igbo, Ijaw, Bini, Tiv, Arabic, Swahili and French.

In his own remark at the event, the Vice President of FranklinCovey Education, Bill McInytre, said “FranklinCovey Education deplores a special concept known as “Leader in Me” to deliver the programne and achieve its objectives.

He said currently, the company has over 7,000 ‘Leader in Me’ schools around the world.

Explaining the concept, McInytre said, ‘Leader in Me’ is a whole-school transformation model and process based on the ‘Seven habits of highly effective people’ and on leadership particularly in schools.

He said the focus is to help schools get measurable results in three key areas, which he identified as academic achievements, leadership and life skills as well as culture of safety.





