EdoDecides2020: Tambuwal commends Buhari’s position on free and fair polls

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for maintaining his stance on free and fair elections in Edo State.

The Governor who is also the chairman of PDP Governors Forum, further disclosed that his members and political party are closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds in Edo State.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the Governor on Saturday and released to journalists in Sokoto same day.

“Let me begin by commending the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for his statesmanly call and appeal; and his immediate directive to agencies of government including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and all other stakeholders, including politicians involved in the Edo election to ensure and guarantee free and fair; and, the violence-free election in Edo State. That is very commendable of Mr President.

“I, therefore, on the premise of that, want to lend my voice to that of Mr President and other well-meaning Nigerians; and members of the international community, to further appeal and call on the electoral body and the security agencies; and the good people of Edo and all stakeholders involved in this very important election to continue to observe rules and regulations of the electoral process; and, ensure that the election is free and fair.

“We are monitoring closely the ongoing election in Edo and we are also appealing that nobody, no individual, no agency of government should tamper with the outcome and results of the election that is being conducted, so far from the information we are getting from Edo state. This is very important so that we can have a very convincing outcome that the people of Edo have exercised their franchise without let or hindrance, and in a very peaceful manner.

“Once again, I commend Mr President and all those stakeholders involved to go and play by the rules,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt… Tambuwal commends Buhari’s position

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs… Tambuwal commends Buhari’s position Tambuwal commends Buhari’s position

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja… Tambuwal commends Buhari’s position Tambuwal commends Buhari’s position

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE