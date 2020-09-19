Edo State governor and People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) of shoddy preparations for the election. He equally accused the All Progressives Congress of inducing voters at polling units.

Speaking shortly after exercising his franchise at Oredo Ward 4 Polling Unit, located inside Emokpai Model Primary School, Benin City, the PDP candidate declared that INEC handling of the process fell short of expectations.

He maintained that the Card Readers were malfunctioning at his ward and across senatorial districts in the State.

He said: “One would have expected that there should have been better preparations for this election, the process is very slow.

“I spent one half and a half hours on the queue before exercising my franchise. The Card Reader is very slow and it is the situation across the state, not only in Oredo.

“One would have expected INEC to deploy Card Readers to voting centres, especially in high-density polling centres. I expected an improvement considering our experience with the same Card Readers during the last general elections.”

Governor Obaseki accused security agencies of indifference towards alleged vote-buying by footsoldiers of his main rival and APC governorship candidate, Pastor Ize Iyamu.

“You have to ask the security agencies who told us that those who have no Permanent Voters Cards would not be allowed near voting centres but what is happening is different from the assurance they gave us. They told us adequate security measures have been taken. But a lot of cash distribution has been going on, a lot of cash for votes.”

Voting was however peaceful at places visited by Tribune Online. At Ward 1, Unit 3 and 4, the Polling Unit which is a stone throw to the Oba of Benin palace, Ewuare 11, voting and accreditation commenced at 9 am.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…INEC preparations shoddy INEC preparations shoddy

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…INEC preparations shoddy INEC preparations shoddy

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…INEC preparations shoddy

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE