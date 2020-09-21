Edo2020: Refrain from Edo politics, PDP chieftain counsels Tinubu

With the declaration of Mr Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded governorship election in Edo State as the winner, Edo people have proved to the chieftain of all the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu that Edo is not Lagos.

It will be recalled that the two-term former governor of Lagos State had, in a viral video, admonished the electorate in Edo to reject incumbent Gov Obaseki at the just-concluded poll.

This was reiterated by the chieftain of the PDP in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, immediately after the declaration of Governor Obaseki as the winner of the September 19 governorship poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday afternoon in Benin.

Chief Onuesoke said he had repeatedly counselled the former governor of Lagos State that Edo State remains Edo State and cannot be likened to Lagos State that has remained under Tinubu’s firm grip for over two decades.

Onuesoke further counselled the APC chieftain to refrain from politics involving the good people of Edo if his ultimate political ambition would materialise.

“it has become necessary to provide this counsel lest it brings about a collapse to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s already dwindling political relevance in the Niger Delta region and the country at large.

“Edo State can never be Lagos State which Tinubu and his ilk have pocketed for selfish gains as the people of Edo State are strong-willed and know when to say no to bad governance, bad leadership and autocracy, Onuesoke enthused.

