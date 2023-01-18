Edo train kidnap: Two traditional rulers arrested

Edo State Government on Wednesday announced that two traditional rulers had been arrested in connection with the Saturday, January 7, kidnap of 20 training passengers who were waiting to board a train from Igueben train station to Warri in Delta State.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Chris Osa Nehikhare, who announced the arrest of the two traditional rulers did not mention their names.

It would be recalled that upon his return to Benin City, the state capital, on Sunday, Governor Godwin Obaseki blamed the Federal Government for not providing adequate security at the train station despite the Abuja- Kaduna train incident during which scores of passengers were kidnapped and spent months in captivity before they were set free by their captors.

Governor Obaseki also blamed the traditional rulers in the locality for not being vigilante enough.

The state government had earlier warned that it would wield the big stick against any traditional rulers who harboured criminal elements in his domain.





Details later