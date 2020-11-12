Edo State university graduates will be globally competitive —VC  

THE Vice-Chancellor of Edo State University, Iyamho, Professor Emmanuel Aluyor, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to delivery of quality education and graduation of globally competitive students.

The university recorded four first-class graduates, 21 second class (upper division), 23 second class (lower division) and three third class division during the recent convocation ceremony of the institution.

Aluyor who spoke at the second graduation ceremony of the institution, assured of the management commitment to sustaining the vision of the founding fathers in providing quality education of world-class standard to the students of the institution.

He reeled out some of the university’s achievements as the acquisition of low and high fidelity manikins (Simman 3g), which he said would enable the simulation of different kinds of scenarios for the training of medical and nursing students as well as admittance of the university into the consortium of new sub-Saharan medical schools (CONSAMS).

The vice-chancellor charged the 51 graduates of the institution to be good ambassadors of the university wherever they found themselves in life.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Jimoh ijegbai, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki pledged the government’s continued support to the university so as to achieve its laudable objective.

The chancellor, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, described the university as a digital institution and a pride to Edo State and the country in general.

While commending Governor Godwin Obaseki for supporting the institution, Makanjuola showered encomiums on the authorities for their innovative abilities in raising the university to an enviable height.

The overall best graduating student, Mr Daniel Onyedikachi Otti of the Department of Computer Science was offered automatic employment by Caverton Helicopters.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…