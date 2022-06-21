Edo Sports Commission lauds facilities for athletic trials ahead of Commonwealth Games 

The Edo state sports commission has declared readiness to host athletes from across the country for their trials for the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022.

The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Sports Commission, Mrs Sabina Chikere, while speaking with newsmen in Benin on the preparedness of the state, acknowledged that the state had long been prepared to lead the country in sports with world-class equipment put in place by the Godwin Obaseki administration.

“We have the latest equipment here at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium. Look at our tartan track, it is the latest, and the best in west Africa currently. The Ministry of Sports knows that to get the best from our athletes in the commonwealth games, they must use world-class facilities in selecting them, and that is what we offer in Edo.

“As a commission and host state, we have put all logistics in place to ensure hitch-free trials. We need the best to represent this country, and Edo will provide a conducive atmosphere for the selection process to give Nigeria a good representation in Birmingham.

“We have made adequate arrangements to host officials, and athletes, we have also made enough arraignment to take care of fans and ensure there is adequate control for a hitch-free event. Our equipment has also been tested and is ready for use, so we are ready,” she enthused.

On the chances of Nigeria Athletes in the Commonwealth games, Mrs Chikere noted that “Nigerian athletes are currently doing well at the world stage, they will also be going with the Chairman of our sports commission Yusuf Ali as coordinator. This is a man who has won gold in the commonwealth games, so the athletes are going with good preparation and experienced leadership to Birmingham, so we are optimistic that they will perform well.”

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin will be hosting Nigeria athletes in track and field events from 24th to 26th of June to select athletes to represent Nigeria in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days





A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.