Edo special squad arrests over 20 suspected criminals

The Edo State Special Security Squad, recently set up by the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has arrested over 20 suspected criminals in its first operation in Benin, the state capital.

The Special Squad with the code name ‘Operation Flush Out Kidnappers and Cultists from Edo’, during its maiden operation last Tuesday, raided Isiohor, Iguosa, Oluku, Ibiwe/Lagos Street, and other notorious criminal hideouts in Benin.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the operation, a member of the squad, John Adewale Eseikhaigbe, commended Governor Okpehbolo for setting up the security group.

Eseikhaigbe posited that the special squad will go a long way in reducing criminality in Edo, particularly the issues of cultism and kidnappings.

He noted that the squad will continue to clean up the state and make it safe for all.

“Thanks to the Governor of Edo State for his initiative in setting up the squad, because he is a man committed to peace and against conflicts.

“Following the recent killing in Edo State, the Governor took it upon himself to announce to the state, nation and the world that the killing in Edo State must stop, thereby constituting the special squad.

“The squad commenced operation on Tuesday and made several arrests. We combed the length and breadth of the City of Benin to ensure it is safe for our people.

“This has come to stay, and we will ensure that Edo State is safe for our people and investors who have come to invest.

“The raid was not only about cultism, as we are also looking for drug peddlers, kidnappers, as these crimes are interrelated.

“We are doing this to ensure that Benin City is safe for all of us. To achieve this, we have to clean the street of all social vices,” he said.

On his part, Eribo Emwanta, a member of the squad, explained that the raid and sealing up of a hotel at Isiohor is not witch hunting, but a move to keep the state and its citizens safe.

“The hotel that was sealed at Isiohor was not to witch hunt anybody, but a move to invite the owner to explain his own part.

“The hotel appears to be a place for a hideout for suspected drug peddlers, cultists, and other criminals,” Emwanta noted.

Another member of the squad, Amielemen Idemudia Noah, maintained that exercise is a testament that the state government is ready to keep. Edo safe.

“We thank the Governor for giving us the opportunity to work with him to clean the State of all forms of criminality, and ensure a peaceful, united State where all will live and do business without fear,” he said

The Edo State Special Security Squad Against Cultism and Kidnapping is made up of the Military, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other sister security agencies.

Hunters, vigilante groups, and repentant cultists, among other critical stakeholders in Edo State, are also members of the squad.

