Edo speaker, others celebrate yearly Ihuen with Onojie of Ekpoma

The speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, EDHA, Mr Marcus Onabun, joined hundreds of other dignitaries to celebrate the annual Ihuen m festival 2022, with the Onojie of Ekpoma, Zaiki Anthony Abumenre II.

The Palace of the Ekpoma traditional ruler was filled to capacity with dignitaries from across all strata of society converged to celebrate the 2022 Ihuen.

Speaking during the ceremony, the EDHA speaker paid glowing tributes to the Onojie of Ekpoma as an embodiment of cultural values.

Onabun said that judging by the calibre of guests from all strata of society that graced the ceremony, Esanland “is indeed blessed with great sons and daughters.”

While reiterating the call for Esan unity, he emphasised that Edo Central Senatorial District “is not of lower class than other districts in the State”, and called on all Esan people to be united for the district to take its pride of place in the scheme of things in Edo State.

He called on all Enigie in Esan land to come together for the development of Esan land.

The event had dignitaries from political office holders, appointees, civil servants, traders, market women, captains of industries, and other ethnic nationalities such as Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo communities.

