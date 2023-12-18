Leaders of Edo South Senatorial District on Sunday berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration on what it termed the unfavourable political appointments for the zone, just as they lamented that with Governor Godwin Obaseki rounding off his second term in 2024, the only notable political position available to the zone would be that of deputy governorship.

The Edo South leaders spoke on Sunday after a meeting, the fourth in the series, held at the Benin GRA residence of the first executive governor of the state, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, where the leaders discussed, among other issues, the need to forge a common front in the interest of the zone.

Chief Oyegun, who addressed journalists shortly after the meeting rose, said that while the zone would remain “fair, just, and equitable” in the political permutations ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial election in the state, it would nonetheless continue to pursue the interests of the zone in the Nigerian environment, which he said included political appointments among others.

While expressing the body’s dissatisfaction with political appointments made so far by the administration of President Tinubu from the state, which he said had not favoured the zone, Chief Oyegun said Edo South leaders would continue to study the unfolding political scenes in the state and take appropriate decisions that would ensure that the zone was not shortchanged or relegated in the scheme of things.

In attendance at the meeting were political leaders across party lines, businessmen, intellectuals, and those representing traditional institutions. Those in attendance included the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, former Governor Lucky Igbinedion, former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), under the Igbinedion administration, Mr Matthew Akhionbare; the incumbent SSG, Mr Osarodion Ogie, Labour Party (LP), governorship aspirant, Mr Olumide Akpata; former deputy vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Professor Gregory Akenzua; and the former Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Also in attendance were the former Director General, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Dr. Tonie Iredia, the former vice-chancellor, Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, and Professor Dennis Agbonlahor.

“We are comparing notes. We are looking at the level of appointments. We are looking at the unfolding political equation in Edo State, and at the end of the day, we ask ourselves, What is in it for Edo South? Basically, at the end of the day, we can say that we are not happy with the appointments that have been made so far. From the Resident Electoral Commissioner, the Population Commission, and others.

“So far, we are about to give up the governorship. The only thing we see on the horizon is probably the deputy governor, and with the 60% population here, we are looking at how to maximise the interest of Edo South in the evolving political situation.” Chief Oyegun stressed.

On politics in Edo State, he said while the zone had the current governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, it could not afford to live in the past as the governor’s tenure would end in 2024.

“We have the governor, who will conclude his term next year, but nobody lives in the past. Nobody goes to bed and says the present is good, and therefore he will not care about the day that will break tomorrow. We can’t be that stupid. We are looking at the immediate future, and what we are seeing is not very interesting. So, we are looking at how we can make amends to be sure that we are not left behind in the scheme of things.”

On which zone would get the nod for the Edo 2024 governorship, the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the state was noted for considering every block that makes up the state.

“Edo is noted for considering every zone, and that is why we are the heartbeat of Nigeria. We will continue to show good examples, and we pray that other parts of the country will learn from them. But that does not mean that we will not be realistic and assert our positions and our expectations.

“Constitutionally, the door is open for everybody to contest for the position of governor. Neither I nor the governor can foreclose what will happen or decide in the interest of others. The issue of zoning is the problem of political parties, not ours.” He said.

