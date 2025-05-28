Edo: Six Police officers arrested over alleged extortion

No fewer than six police officers serving in the Edo State Command have been arrested for alleged extortion of motorists along the Benin bypass.

A statement posted on the X account of the Nigeria Police Force said the officers were arrested in line with the Force’s zero-tolerance policy on extortion and unprofessional conduct.

The statement said the officers and their supervising officer, a Chief Superintendent of Police, have reported at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the statement, upon their arrival at the Force Headquarters, they were marched before the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

Egbetokun who was said to have condemned their actions as shameful, distasteful and utterly unacceptable, immediately ordered the commencement of disciplinary procedures against the officers.

“The officers have been queried, while orderly room trials for the Inspectors implicated in the video have commenced.

“This reiterates the Force’s commitment to upholding professionalism, integrity and accountability.

“The public is assured that such misconduct will not be tolerated under any guise, and appropriate sanctions will be meted out in line with established disciplinary procedures,” the statement added.

Tribune Online reports that the embattled police officers were exposed by an X user who recorded and posted their alleged unprofessional conducts.

