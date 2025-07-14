Edo SDGs secures N1.2bn grant for Ambrose Alli varsity

The Edo State Government on Monday, 15th, 2025 secured a ₦1.2 billion education grant from OPay Digital Services for Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

Speaking with newsmen shortly before the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Ms Sally Suleiman, Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said the feat reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive education.

She said:

“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4, which is ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“We are honoured that Edo State has now joined this prestigious circle, ensuring that indigent students in Ambrose Alli University will benefit from this impactful programme.”

According to her, the official signing of the MoU will include the presentation of the first batch of scholarship awards to the university.

Suleiman expressed appreciation to OPay, describing the partnership as a “major step forward in dismantling financial barriers to education in the state.”

She also reaffirmed the state’s readiness to collaborate with private sector actors to accelerate the delivery of the UN SDGs.

“We thank OPay for their partnership and trust, and we remain focused on bringing development closer to our people through meaningful and measurable action,” she stated.

The grant, it was learnt, is part of OPay’s national scholarship initiative — a decade-long Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment aimed at supporting indigent students in 20 tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

With the agreement, the state-owned AAU becomes the newest beneficiary of the initiative, which aims to give hope to students from low-income families in Edo State.

The ₦1.2 billion grant is expected to be shared among the 20 selected tertiary institutions in the country.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE