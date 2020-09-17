Edo: Resist pressure to dump neutrality, Atiku counsels INEC in video message 

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has released a video message to canvass support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in Saturday’s governorship election of Edo State, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to succumb to the pressure that undermines neutrality.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 elections released the video on Thursday where he also admonished the police to protect the voters as they exercise their franchise.

In the one minute 19 seconds clip, the former Vice President noted that the people have a clear choice between the continuation of good development and godfatherism and attempts at imposition.

He stressed the need to keep the bond of peace and stability in the state.

The former PDP presidential flag bearer said: “My name is Atiku Abubakar and I support the good people of Edo State.

“Nigeria needs credible elections and the vibrant electorate.

On September 19, 2020, the Edo people have a clear choice to vote for the continuation of development as against godfatherism and all attempts to impose people.

“Most importantly, keeping the bond of peace and stability is not negotiable.

“I call on INEC to resist any pressure that undermines its neutrality and the Nigeria police to safeguard and protect the people as they go out to vote.

“Finally, I call on the Edo people in all the 18 local government areas and 193 wards to come out en-mass on the 19th of September 2020 and vote for Obaseki and Shaibu of the Peoples Democratic Party and ensure a sustainable future.”

