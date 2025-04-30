Edo residents demand justice over murdered kinsman

Idahosa Moses | Benin City

Some residents in Edo State have demanded justice for one Mr. Edwin Ogiemwense, 43, who was reportedly murdered in Benin.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Benin City during a protest march, spokesperson for the protesters, Apostle Kassy Chukwu, said that Mr. Ogiemwense, a father of five was allegedly killed on March 29, 2023 in the presence of security personnel

He said those who were allegedly arrested in connection with his death had been released and are walking freely on the streets without any justice served to the deceased’s family.

“We have been asking for justice ever since then. Two people have been released and they are making attempt to release the rest. When DPP has already said these people have case to answer,” Chukwu said.

Chukwu said that the people of Obaretin community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state where the deceased hails from, are surprised to have seen those two suspects released when the DPP had already said that they have a case to answer.

He added that the more worrisome aspect in the matter is that both the Attorney General of the state and the DPP denied knowledge of their release.

Addressing the protesters at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, the secretary of the council, Mr. Andy Egbon, commended them for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

He assured the people that their grievances would be channelled to the relevant authorities for adequate action.

