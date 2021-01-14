Edo primary school teachers best treated in the country ―SUBEB chairman

The chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr Joan Oviawe, in Thursday said that primary school teachers in the state remained the best treated in the country in terms of training and remuneration.

Oviawe, who disclosed this in a virtual interaction with journalists in Benin, stressed that the teachers’ take-home package was far more than that of an average civil servant in the state, on the same grade level.

Dr. Oviawe, who said that there was no basis for the planned strike by primary school teachers in the state, maintained that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration was the most teacher-friendly government in the country.

“There is no basis for the strike, the governor has done‎ much for teachers. Edo State Government does not have any issue with anybody, the government has been very pro teachers”, she said.

Out of the 18 Local Government Areas, LGAs, in the state, the SUBEB chairman, however, stated that only three of them were owing primary school teachers allowances.

She disclosed‎ that the Board had trained 11,400 teachers in the last two years, stressing that Edo was the only state that had trained such high number of teachers in the country, even as she further disclosed that community-based teachers would be recruited and trained this year.

She debunked the claim in the public that it costs the Board N1.5 million to train a teacher‎, pointing out that the cost of training a teacher was less than N5,000.

Oviawe announced that phase two of Edo Basic Education Transformation Sector, EDOBEST, which would focus on quality of education and building a system that works, would be launched this year.

Besides, she‎ said the Board would also launch five campaigns this year, stressing “skills acquisition is a strong part of our curriculum going forward”.

