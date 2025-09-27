Edo: PPP raises alarm over alleged plan to disrupt operations

An Edo state-based Private Power Plant (PPP), Ossiomo Investment Limited, has raised the alarm over alleged plans to disrupt its operations at Ologbo community, where it is generating electricity for distribution to its customers.

The PPP, established to generate and distribute electricity in Edo, described the development as a threat to public safety and a contempt of court.

It be recalled that Ossiomo has been in an ownership tussle with its Chinese partner, CCETC, Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology (CCETC), leading to the company getting a court order restraining the Chinese partners and other persons from entering its land in Ologbo.

A statement endorsed by Ossiomo legal consultant, Emmanuel Usoh, on Saturday in Benin City, said that some individuals on Friday allegedly acting on behalf of its partner, CCETC, unlawfully opened the gas valve at the Quadrant gas infrastructure within its Ossiomo Plant in Ologbo.

The firm warned that the incident, “beyond constituting a criminal act and disobedience to a valid restraining order granted by the Edo State High Court, also portends grave health and safety risks for communities surrounding the facility.”

According to the company, “the matter has been formally reported to security agencies for prompt intervention.”

Ossiomo added that it had submitted details of the incident to the relevant court and an arbitral panel for determination.

The company appealed to members of the public and stakeholders to allow the issues in contention to be resolved in line with the rule of law and in a civilised manner.

An Edo High Court, it would also be recalled, had barred CCETC, its agents or whosoever and howsoever described from accessing Ossiomo Power Company’s land, utilising its electricity infrastructure or parading as shareholders pending when the court determined the validity of the Joint Venture Agreement in contention.

Usoh said, “Ossiomo Investments Limited is a key private power supplier in Edo, with its operations providing electricity and gas services to industrial and public facilities.

“The company said it remains committed to maintaining safe, reliable energy supply and upholding the law despite ongoing disputes.”