Electorates in Edo State are expected to vote for 18 council chairmen and 192 councillors in Saturday’s local government polls that are expected to take place in 4519 polling units across the state.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice James Oyomire (retd), on Wednesday in Benin.

He said arrangement has been finalised for the deployment/movement of electoral materials to the polling units.

Oyomire stated that there are 18 registered parties in the country but only 11 invited EDSIEC to capture their primaries and forms were given to them with only seven parties submitting forms before the deadline.

Parties that will participate in the election, according to the chairman, are

Accord Party, African Action Congress, Africa Democratic Congress, Allied Peoples Movement, All Progressives Congress, Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party.

He stated that the commission embarked on a tour of the local government area to interact with and sensitize the people and other relevant stakeholders who are key to the success of the election.

“Seven political parties who submitted their forms will take part in this election. The election will take place in 4519 polling units in 192 wards in the state. 18 local government chairmen and 192 councillors seats will be contested for across the state.

“In order to ensure adequate security, before, during and after the election, the commission engaged relevant security agencies in the state, while we interacted with the electorate and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise.

“The commission is ready. Adequate training has been given to election officers and personnel, while logistic arrangements are in place for the deployment of election materials to polling units,” he added.

