Edo poll: Promoters of violence must be punished — Amnesty International

GLOBAL watchdog, Amnesty International on Wednesday demanded that promoters of violence in the Edo State governorship election be probed and punished.

In a statement, the advocacy body called on the Federal Government to quickly nip the violent conducts of certain political elements in the state and ensure the poll is conducted in a conducive atmosphere.

Osai Ojigho, Country Director in Nigeria, says, “The potential turmoil being stirred up by various factions ahead of the gubernatorial election in Edo State should send a clear signal to the Nigerian authorities of the imminent violence ahead of the polls and government must take active steps to prevent a bloody poll.

“Fueling the instability and impunity in the state, are reports of supporters of some politicians violently targeting political opponents, real or perceived. The authorities must stamp out any potential impunity by ensuring these incidents are investigated and those suspected to be responsible, brought to justice.

“The authorities must put measures in place to ensure politicians and their supporters do not infringe on human rights. They must announce clearly that there is zero-tolerance for human rights violations and that anyone suspected of wrongdoing will be brought to justice.

“The authorities must also ensure that journalists, international and national civil society groups and agencies that will monitor the elections are able to do so in safety.”

AI also said it would be monitoring the build-up to the September poll, adding that, “the Nigerian authorities must fulfill their obligation to promote, protect, respect, and fulfill human rights amidst disturbing signs of violence ahead of the Edo State gubernatorial election.

