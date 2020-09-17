Edo poll: Behave responsibly, Buhari tells politicians, security agents

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised political parties, candidates and security agents to behave responsibly in Saturday’s Edo State gubernatorial election.

In a message to voters, political parties, election officials and security personnel issued in Abuja, on Thursday, he noted that election should not be a do-or-die affair.

He said his commitment to the free and fair election in the country will count for nothing of political actors fail to abide by the rules

The President said: “I am passionately committed to free and fair elections, but my own commitment is not enough if other actors at ground zero refuse to abide by the rules.”

He added: “I want to see democratic standards in the country raised higher at every level, but these cannot be achieved when politicians resort to do or die methods to gain power by any means or machination.”

Furthermore, President Buhari stated that “the do-or-die mentality to politics is a threat to free and fair elections because the actors are more focused on winning than caring about a fair outcome that reflects the Will of the people.”

A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the President appealed to all political parties and their candidates to behave peacefully and respect law and order.

He also advised election officials and security agents “to remain neutral to ensure free and fair elections and avoid any action(s) capable of compromising the integrity of the elections.”

President Buhari stressed that “conducting free and fair elections is one of my main concerns for our democracy, and I want this commitment to be one of the legacies I will leave behind when I depart office.”

