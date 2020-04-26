Edo police vow to arrest kidnappers of commissioner

The Edo State Police is yet to arrest any of the gunmen who abducted the Edo State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Emmanuel Agbale, five days after he was released by the kidnappers.
The panicky family had reportedly coughed out an undisclosed handsome ransom to secure the release of the commissioner who was abducted last April 17 by the hoodlums who laid a snare for him on the Benin-Auchi road as he journeyed to the university town of Ekpoma, Esan West local government area of the state.
During the brazen assault by the gun-totting hoodlums, Agbale’s police orderly was killed after they opened fire on his vehicle while his driver escaped while the driver made w bolt for the bush.
Despite the pledge by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Jimeta to ensure the release of the commissioner by the police, the victim was only let go of by the abductors last Wednesday evening after they reportedly struck a deal with his family.
Jimeta, however, refused to confirm if a ransom was paid to secure the release of a frightened Agbale.
The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor echoed the Edo police boss, vowing that the kidnappers will be arrested and prosecuted for their crimes.
Nwanbuzor, a deputy superintendent of police disclose that no arrest has yet been made but quickly added that serious efforts were been made by the police to apprehend the suspects.
According to him, investigations are on but would not want to explain the extent so as not to jeopardize the work done so far by the police.
He added: “It is true that no arrest has been made so far by the police in the case of Commissioner Agbale but I can assure you that serious investigations are on. We will definitely arrest and prosecute them. I don’t want to say anything that will jeopardize investigations. We are making progress.”
