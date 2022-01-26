Edo police rescue two kidnapped victims

In a renewed onslaught against kidnappers, two persons have been rescheduled by the police in Edo State.

A statement yesterday in Benin by the Edo State Police spokesman, Mr. Kontongs Bello explained that on Monday January 24 at about 4pm, police operatives got information that ten armed men suspected to be kidnappers, from the forest in Ewohimi along Ubiaja Road, Esan South East Local Government Area opened fire on a Sienna Toyota bus with five passengers enroute Asaba from Abuja.

Kontongs disclosed that the vehicle, marked AKD 499 YE belonged to a private company and was driven by one Mr. Akintoye Babatunde.

The Edo Police image maker said that on receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Ewohimi, Mr. Gideon Azuonwu immediately mobilized some policemen to the scene and recovered the vehicle to the police station.

According to him, the policemen thereafter embarked on forest combing and in the process rescued Babatunde and Kabiru Abdullahi unhurt adding that intensive bush combing of the area is still on in an effort to rescue the other victims and arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Philip Ogbadu who commended the gallantry his men charged them to follow the criminals to their hideout , ensure the rescue of the remaining victims and arrest the criminals.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…