Edo Police rescue another 14 kidnapped victims

Barely 48 hours after rescuing 17 kidnapped victims, the Police operatives in Edo State have again rescued another 14 kidnapped victims who were kidnapped along Lagos–Abuja Road, by Ikeran Oke, Ibillo, in Akoko -Ado Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Police revealed that it has stepped up efforts towards the rescue of other victims still with the kidnappers.

This was contained in an E-Statement signed by

SP Chidi Nwabuzor, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edo State Command and made available to newsmen yesterday in Benin City.

The statement read: “Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a Kidnap incident that took place on Thursday 24th November 2022 at about 1600hrs along Lagos–Abuja Road, by Ikeran Oke, Ibillo, in Akoko – Ado Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The Command at about 1715hrs of the date through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ibillo Division, received the information that hoodlums who were operating at the aforementioned location under Ibillo Divisional Police Headquarters in Edo State, attacked and kidnapped the passengers of two Costal Buses who were travelling from Benue State to Ilorin, Kwara State for a wedding ceremony but en route through Ibillo town in Edo State.

“Immediately, the DPO mobilized patrol team, the Army personnel, Edo State Security Network personnel and the local hunters to the bush which resulted in to rescue of nine (9) victims while an unspecified number are still missing.

” Early hours of Friday 25th November 2022. Five (5) other passengers (victims) were rescued inside the bush as the DPO and the security men embarked on aggressive bush combing operations for possible rescue of all the passengers.

“The Commissioner Of Police Edo State Command, CP Mohammed A. Dankwara, vows to stop at nothing to see that all the kidnap victims are rescued and reunited with their families and loved ones.

“As such, he gave the DPO a marching order to work with the Command’s Tactical teams to ensure that they are released unhurt. While he advised the families and loved ones of the kidnap victims to remain calm.

