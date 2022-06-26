Edo Police kill two suspected robbers, recover arms

By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
The Edo State Police Command, on Sunday, announced the killing of two suspected armed robbers during a gun duel with police in Benin City, the state capital.

The Command’s Deputy Police Public Relation Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu, in a press statement she endorsed and made available to journalists, said operatives of the command, when informed of the activities of the gang, traced them to where they were and engaged them in a shootout that resulted in the deaths of the two members of the gang in a gun duel.

According to the statement, “In continuation of the Command’s crackdown on violent crimes and criminalities in Edo State, the Edo State Police Command overwhelmed a rampaging gang of armed robbers that invaded Rubec Oil and Gas Station, off Murtala Mohamed way, Benin City in the early hours of 26/6/22.

“On receipt of the information, the Commander, Crack Team, immediately mobilised a team of police operatives and vigilante to the scene.

“The Armed robbers were later successfully trailed to a different location where they were carrying out another armed robbery operation. On sighting the team of security operatives, the armed robbers opened fire on them which led to a gun duel.

“In the process, the superior firepower of the security operatives hit two of the Armed Robbers while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries. The two suspected Armed robbers were taken to the Police Cottage hospital in Benin city, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor and their bodies deposited at the mortuary.

“Items recovered from them include: one locally made pistol and three live cartridges


“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro fdc, has directed that more effort be made to possible arrest and prosecution other fleeing members of the gang,” the statement further disclosed.

Edo Police kill two suspected robbers, recover arms

