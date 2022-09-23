Edo police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue 2 victims

By Hendrix Oliomogbe - Benin
The Edo State police, on Thursday, killed a suspected kidnapper at the small community of Obadan along the Benin-Auchi Road.

The Edo State police deputy spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, who disclosed this Friday in Benin explained that two victims; one Samson Osegbowa, 65 and Stanley Peters, 38 who were abducted while working on their farmland at Ago-Orio, Uhunmwonde local government area were rescued by the police.

Iwegbu explained that the police waded in following a distress call from the locals at Ago-Orio community while on patrol along Obadan community off Benin-Auchi road.

She said that a four-man armed gang suspected to be kidnappers had taken two persons, Osegbowa and Peters while working on their farmland.

According to her, on receipt of the information, the team of police operatives in collaboration with the community’s local vigilantes immediately swung into action, moved to the scene and embarked on intensive bush combing.

Iwegbu added that during the rescue operation, both victims were rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their family members, noting, however, that one of the kidnappers was gunned down during the operation.

Items recovered from the hoodlums at the scene of the crime, included one wooden gun, three cutlasses, a torchlight, and a pair of operational shoes.

The image maker said that intensive bush combing of the area is still ongoing for possible arrest of the other fleeing gang members.

