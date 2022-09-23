The Edo State police, on Thursday, killed a suspected kidnapper at the small community of Obadan along the Benin-Auchi Road.

The Edo State police deputy spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, who disclosed this Friday in Benin explained that two victims; one Samson Osegbowa, 65 and Stanley Peters, 38 who were abducted while working on their farmland at Ago-Orio, Uhunmwonde local government area were rescued by the police.

Iwegbu explained that the police waded in following a distress call from the locals at Ago-Orio community while on patrol along Obadan community off Benin-Auchi road.

She said that a four-man armed gang suspected to be kidnappers had taken two persons, Osegbowa and Peters while working on their farmland.

According to her, on receipt of the information, the team of police operatives in collaboration with the community’s local vigilantes immediately swung into action, moved to the scene and embarked on intensive bush combing.

Iwegbu added that during the rescue operation, both victims were rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their family members, noting, however, that one of the kidnappers was gunned down during the operation.

Items recovered from the hoodlums at the scene of the crime, included one wooden gun, three cutlasses, a torchlight, and a pair of operational shoes.

The image maker said that intensive bush combing of the area is still ongoing for possible arrest of the other fleeing gang members.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP Campaign Council Berates Lai Mohammed For Faulting Atiku’s Economic Blueprint Claim

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, on Thursday, took a swipe at the Federal Government for spreading falsehood after inflicting multifaceted woes on the citizens of the country since 2015.….

Edo police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue 2 victims

Reps Kick Over Continuous Use Of Failed IPPIS As Payment Platform

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Thursday expressed grave displeasure over Federal Government’s failure to suspend the use of (IPPIS) which failed the integrity test conducted by (NITDA).…





Edo police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue 2 victims

Governors, BoT In New Push To End PDP Crisis

In a renewed effort to end the crisis besetting the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) on Thursday met with the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT)…