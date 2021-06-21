Edo police await DPP’s advice on teenager who allegedly killed his father

Edo State Command, on Monday, said that the advice of the state’s Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, would determine the fate of Abubakar, a 13-year-old boy, who hacked his, father, the 79-year-old Osariakhi Oronsaye, to death on Sunday, June 2021.

The Command Public Relations Officer, SP Kontongs Bello, who disclosed this, said that the septuagenarian was killed by his son at Egbon Estate in Evbuotubu, Benin, Edo State on the day the entire world celebrated Fathers Day, in appreciation of the leading roles fathers play in homes.

Kontongs noted that the minor status of the offenders had made it imperative for the Command to liaise with the DPP, noting that everything would be done to unravel the case.

“I can confirm to you that the command is discussing with the DPP over the case. It is an unfortunate case but we are also conducting our investigation to ensure that we unravel the case. The culprit is a minor so we must be sure of what we are doing,” the PPRO stated.

Tribune Online gathered that the late Oronsaye had earlier reported his son to the Evbuotubu Police Station a week ago earlier when the boy threatened to kill him

However, upon arrest, the father was said to have had a change of mind and pleaded with the police to let the boy go.

However, the young boy carried out his threat as he allegedly axed his father to death in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday.

Some family members who reacted to the incident described it as tragic.

One of the family members, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “we have not known Abubakar to be having a mental problem, but we are shocked with his action now.”

