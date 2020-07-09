Edo police arrest suspected Fulani kidnapper, free victim

A suspected Fulani herdsman who reportedly kidnapped a 35-year-old man at the university town of Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State was on Wednesday July, 8 arrested by the police.

A statement in Benin yesterday by the Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor explained that the suspect who gave his name as Yusuf Ismaila, 23 from Kano State was part of a five-man gang of kidnappers who operates along the Benin-Auchi expressway and environ.

Nwanbuzor, a deputy superintendent of police explained that the Divisional Police Officer, Ekpoma Division had on Monday, July, 6 received a report that at about 1 pm, that one Joseph Patrick, 35, of Ozege junction, Borehole Quarters, Ekpoma was kidnapped by armed hoodlums and forcefully marched to Urohi forest, Ekpoma.

He said that the DPO and his men in collaboration with the vigilante and the hunters promptly embarked on a rescue mission, combing deep into the bush.

According to the statement, the kidnappers on sighting the operatives engaged them in a gun duel, adding that in the process one of the suspected kidnappers was hit by bullets and arrested while the rest fled.

The spokesman added: “He made a statement and confessed to the crime. He said that he belonged to a five-man gang of kidnappers who operates along Benin-Auchi expressway and environ.”

