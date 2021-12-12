Edo philanthropist reaches out to underprivileged, urges others to emulate late Captain Hosa

Edo philanthropist and frontline politician, Mr Kenneth Imasuagbon, has, in the spirit of the Yuletide, reached out to some underprivileged residents of Edo State by donating food items, especially rice to them.

Imasuagbon, who is popularly known as Rice Man, called on other prominent sons and daughters of the state to emulate the virtues of the late Benin billionaire, Captain Idahosa Okunbo, aka, Captain Hosa, whom he said touched so many lives with his resources, which he gave out generously to the people.

The former governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the call over the weekend as he gave out thousands of bags of rice to the people of the state when he commenced his annual rice donations exercise during the Yuletide, an exercise he has religiously executed in the last 12 years in the Edo State.

Imasuagbon, who doubles as the Chairman and Proprietor of Pacesetters Group of Schools, Abuja, flagged off this year’s edition of the annual free rice donations in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State and his home town, Ewohimi in Esan South East Local Government Area, and is expected to take the train of the distribution to all the 18 LGAs of the state.

In Agenebode, the philanthropist who donated food items and cash to Christ family Orphanage Otoukwe, Agenebode also urged all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with him to fight hunger and share with the less privileged, needy and the downtrodden.

He said that he decided to embark on the free rice sharing in the last 12 years at every Christmas to ameliorate the suffering of the state.

“I am calling on all Nigerians, Edo sons and daughters to join me in the struggle to defeat hunger in Edo state, we need to feed our children. We just have to conquer hunger.

“Let us learn from late Capt Hosa Okunbo. He gave to everyone, he shared with all that came in contact with him. You don’t need to be super-rich to share with the needy. Our leaders must see now that our people are hungry.

“Leaders must feel the suffering of the people. If you eat and your neighbour can’t then we are in trouble. Look at the way people are struggling to grab 10kg bag of rice. I will do everything to fight hunger,” he vowed.

Imasuagbon added that the government alone could not fight hunger, hence the need for the press privileged individuals to contribute their quotas by reaching out to the needy at all times.

77 years old proprietor of Christ Family Orphanage, Mrs Ebohia Rabi Bello, in Agenebode, with over 216 less privileged children, while receiving the bags of 10kg rice and other food items, commended the philanthropic gesture of Imansuagbon.

“In fact, this is the third time the rice man is visiting us with loads of food items. We are very grateful and prayed that God should grant his heart desires,” the septuagenarian prayed.

