Edo petition tribunal commences sitting, adjourns to December 7 for pre-hearing

Legal fireworks commenced on Friday at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin.

Five petitions filed by the candidates of the defeated political parties are contesting the victory of Godwin Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election.

The petitioners who are seeking to upturn the victory of Governor Obaseki include Action Democratic Party (ADP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

At yesterday’s inaugural sitting, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abdulrazaq Abdulkareem reiterated the determination of the tribunal in completing the five petitions before the tribunal within the stipulated time frame.

While soliciting co-operation from all parties and counsel, he assured that the tribunal would perform its duties without prejudice for any party.

The trial judge said: “We wish to assure you that in our quest to get to the truth of the matters before us; we shall act in good faith, and shall do our work with an open mind, without any form of bias or appearance of any preconception. We also pledge not to lend ourselves to any form of external influence.”

Speaking on behalf of the counsels, Mr Ken Mozia (SAN) assured the tribunal of their cooperation, promising that they will do their best to file their applications within the specified time frame.

During the sitting, the petitioners sought for an ex parte motion for substituted means of service against their respective respondents.

Following the petitioners’ applicant motion, the presiding justice granted their orders, and adjourned to Monday, December 7, for pre-hearing process.

