Edo PDP swears-in campaign council today

THE Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Monday, October 24, 2022 swear in its State Campaign Management Council (SCMC).

In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Media and Publicity of the SCMC, Chris Nehikhare, the ceremony is scheduled to hold at the state Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat, along Sapele Road, Benin City beginning from 12noon.

The statement read in part: “As directed by the Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Deputy Chairman of the Edo State Campaign Council is set to swear in the State Campaign Management Council.

“The Council is made up of nine deputy directors heading nine directorates namely: Media & Publicity, Field Operations, Election Management, Research and Strategy, Finance, Volunteer Groups, Security, Religious and Cultural Engagement as well as Documentation and Reporting.

“The council is headed by a Director, Chief Osaro Idah. He is an experienced politician with a wide network of contacts across the political spectrum

“The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 12 noon, Monday 24th October 2022 at the Edo State Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat, 62/64 Sapele Road, Benin City”.

In a related development, the state campaign council has expressed gratitude for the success of its Presidential Campaign Flag-off Rally held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Saturday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The state PDP Campaign Council thanked the people of Edo for coming out en masse and identifying with the party in its quest to reset the country.





It lamented that the country has been dragged to a pitiable state by the current APC government, advising that all hands must be on deck to effecting not just rescue but a complete overhaul of all the levers of government which it averred has been contaminated by the APC government.

“The spirit and resilience, driven by the patriotic passion of members of our party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, would no doubt be sufficiently sustained by the daily increasing number of our membership and the highly cherished values of our great party”, the state campaign council said.