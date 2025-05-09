Edo PDP suffers another major blow as Irehovbude joins APC

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday suffered another major political blow as one of its most formidable figures, Chief Tom Irehovbude, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chief Irehovbude, the Egbonghon of Ekpoma, a revered grassroots mobiliser from Esan West Local Government Area, led thousands of PDP loyalists into the APC.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Blessings Agbebaku, it would be recalled, had in Tuesday, alongside four other PDP members of the Assembly, defected to the APC, thereby reducing the number of PDP members in the 24-member Assembly from its initial 14 members to six.

Addressing party faithful and supporters, Chief Irehovbude cited the transformative leadership and developmental strides of Governor Monday Okpebholo as the driving force behind his move.

“I am joining the APC because I have seen what Sen. Monday Okpebholo is doing — touching lives, initiating meaningful development, and bringing governance closer to the people,” he declared. “I believe in leadership that works, and I am ready to contribute to that vision.”

Commending the governor’s people-centric approach, Irehovbude praised the APC’s governance style as “a breath of fresh air” and pledged unwavering support for both Governor Okpebholo and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He promised to deliver his political base for the APC in the coming polls.

“This is a journey for the good of our people. I will work with the APC to ensure progress and prosperity reach every corner of our land. And come 2027, we shall stand by President Tinubu to ensure continuity of purposeful leadership,” he affirmed.

The defection, widely seen as a strategic win for the APC, underscores the shifting dynamics of Edo politics, particularly in the central senatorial district. Party leaders have hailed the development as a reaffirmation of the governor’s growing popularity and a signal of more high-profile defections in the months ahead.

Supporters erupted in celebration following the announcement, describing Chief Irehovbude’s defection as a long-awaited move that would further galvanise grassroots support for the APC in Esanland.

