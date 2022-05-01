Edo PDP elects ad-hoc delegates ahead of party primaries

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has organised ward congresses across the 192 wards in the state to elect ad-hoc delegates ahead of the party primaries.

Chairman of the Edo PDP Ward Congress Electoral Committee, Dr Kingsley Emu, who addressed the State Working Committee at the party secretariat in Benin-City ahead of the commencement of the exercise, said the ward congresses would produce 576 ad-hoc delegates from the 192 wards in Edo State.

The exercise across the 192 wards of Edo State was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The chairman noted that each ward was expected to produce three ad-hoc delegates in line with the party guidelines.

According to him, “The process starts from the ward. We have 192 wards in Edo State and 18 local government areas and the congress is expected to produce 576 delegates for the election with one national from every local government area.

“When we say the processes start from the ward, it means that there shall be congresses in each ward as every ward is expected to produce its own ad-hoc delegate. The report is then forwarded to the Local Government Monitoring Committee and sent to the State Secretariat where the final collation is done.”





He added that “the voters must be card-carrying members of the PDP. Their cards are not bound to be signed by the wards’ chairmen and secretaries; so long they have been signed by the national it becomes authentic.

“We are happy with the development here and have visited one or two locations where the congress is going on and we are here at the party Secretariat for the collation; we will do it objectively.”

On his part, Edo PDP Chairman, Tony Azeigbemi, said, “The PDP National Executive Committee fixed 30th of April 2022 (today) to conduct the congress to elect the three-man ad-hoc delegate.

“The National Working Committee set up this Committee to conduct this congress here. It’s not a state affair but a national affair. The chairman and secretary will run through the procedures adopted to get the exercise done.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE