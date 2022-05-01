Edo PDP elects ad-hoc delegates ahead of party primaries

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Edo PDP elects ad-hoc delegates ahead of party primaries
L-R: Chairman, Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congress Committee, Dr Kingsley Emu; Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the PDP, Anthony Aziegbemi, and Secretary of the Committee, Victor Assams, at the party secretariat in Benin City ahead of the commencement of the PDP ward congress, Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has organised ward congresses across the 192 wards in the state to elect ad-hoc delegates ahead of the party primaries.

Chairman of the Edo PDP Ward Congress Electoral Committee, Dr Kingsley Emu, who addressed the State Working Committee at the party secretariat in Benin-City ahead of the commencement of the exercise, said the ward congresses would produce 576 ad-hoc delegates from the 192 wards in Edo State.

The exercise across the 192 wards of Edo State was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The chairman noted that each ward was expected to produce three ad-hoc delegates in line with the party guidelines.

According to him, “The process starts from the ward. We have 192 wards in Edo State and 18 local government areas and the congress is expected to produce 576 delegates for the election with one national from every local government area.

“When we say the processes start from the ward, it means that there shall be congresses in each ward as every ward is expected to produce its own ad-hoc delegate. The report is then forwarded to the Local Government Monitoring Committee and sent to the State Secretariat where the final collation is done.”


He added that “the voters must be card-carrying members of the PDP. Their cards are not bound to be signed by the wards’ chairmen and secretaries; so long they have been signed by the national it becomes authentic.

“We are happy with the development here and have visited one or two locations where the congress is going on and we are here at the party Secretariat for the collation; we will do it objectively.”

On his part, Edo PDP Chairman, Tony Azeigbemi, said, “The PDP National Executive Committee fixed 30th of April 2022 (today) to conduct the congress to elect the three-man ad-hoc delegate.

“The National Working Committee set up this Committee to conduct this congress here. It’s not a state affair but a national affair. The chairman and secretary will run through the procedures adopted to get the exercise done.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

FG tasks Lagos deep offshore logistics base on local content, youth empowerment

Latest News

Truckers write Lagos govt, lament extortion by LASTMA, LG officials

Latest News

Insecurity: 1,158 terrorists surrender to troops, scores eliminated — DHQ

Latest News

AfDB commited $44bn to infrastructure development ― Adesina

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More