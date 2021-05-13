Edo PDP Crisis: Obaseki beats retreat, meets with mainstream executives

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State might have succumbed to the public outcry that greeted his initial plans to dissolve the executive councils of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) at all levels in the state to make room for those who decamped from the All Progressive Congress,(APC) as he met with the leadership of the mainstream executives, on Wednesday, over the matter.

Tribune Online gathered that Obaseki was upset by the negative reactions that greeted his earlier meeting with some leaders of the PDP, where he broached the idea that the leadership of the party from the ward to the state level would be dissolved to accommodate his loyalists who came with him from the APC, as the leadership of the party’s State Working Committee, (SWC) petitioned the national body, calling for the resignation of Obaseki’s deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The protest to the National Working Committee by the Edo SWC, Tribune Online furthered gathered, rattled the governor, who on Wednesday evening conveyed a meeting, held in the newly renovated governor’s office, where the governor was said to have expressed his unhappiness over the position of the SWC which he said was “too hard” on him.

The governor, a source who was privy to the meeting, disclosed, was said to have appealed to the SWC, saying that contrary to insinuation, he was not taking them for granted and that he remained grateful to the PDP for giving him the platform for his re-election after falling out with his former party, the APC.

The source who did not want to be mentioned added that Obaseki told the SWC members that he had been receiving calls from his colleague governors across the country and business associates, who were expressing their concern that he was falling out with the party that brought him back to power so soon.

“The meeting was cordial. It was called by the governor where he appealed for calm. He told us that he has been receiving calls all over the country over the development. The meeting ended well and he wants us to bring our suggestions on the way forward which is expected to be forwarded to him on Friday,” the source volunteered.

The Edo State PDP SWC, it would be recalled, had written the national leadership of the party, protesting the alleged plot to dissolve the leadership of the party from the ward, local government area and state levels and also complained about the delay in the appointment of commissioners by Obaseki.

The SWC, had in the strongly worded letter addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, alleged that Obaseki was being misled by three categories of people in the party which they identified as aspirants for 2023 and 2024 elections, members of the party who lost during the party’s congresses and alleged godfathers they said came with the governor from the APC to the PDP who they said have refused to register into the party in their wards.

