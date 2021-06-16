Edo PDP crisis gets bloody, Obaseki’s former aide hospitalised after attack

The crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) turned bloody on Wednesday as a former Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on political matters, Mr Edo Aguebor, was attacked by people suspected to be thugs at the Egor Local Government Area Secretariat of the party.

Aguebor, who sustained varying degrees of injury and is currently on admission in one of the public hospitals in the state, sources said, had gone to the party secretariat to submit his certificates, Curriculum Vitae and other documents, as demanded by the governor for those who were seeking public office in the state.

The former aide appealed to the law-enforcement agencies, leaders of PDP and Governor Obaseki to wade into the crisis in Egor Local Government Area to prevent a full blown crisis.

“Today (Wednesday), those of us who were interested in appointments were invited to the party secretariat to come and apply. I went there with my certificates, Curriculum Vitae and other documents.

“When we arrived the venue for screening, we met a very rowdy session caused by members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers who were led by a prominent leader of the body,” Aguebor said.

“So, I quietly stood by my car and waited for those in charge to invite us into the secretariat. The next thing I saw, one man and his younger brother attacked me with other thugs.

“They broke my head, they injured me and destroyed my car. They took my original certificates, my ATM card, my shoes, my glasses and my money away. Is this is all I get for going to apply for appointment?” he quipped.

“I am calling on the PDP leaders and the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to come to our aid in Egor Local Government,” he added.

It would be recalled that in the last one month, the PDP in the state has been at daggers drawn, following the allegation that Governor Obaseki wanted the elected executive councils of PDP in the state, from the Ward to the state levels dissolved so as to accommodate former All Progressive Congress (APC) members, who defected alongside the governor in the build-up to the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

Obaseki, who was hitherto in the APC, was denied a second term ticket and had to seek refuge in the PDP, which adopted him as its candidate. In doing so, an appreciable number of the APC leadership in the state followed the governor to his new party.