The Edo State chapter of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has rejected the 2024 budgetary allocation by the Ministry of Niger Delta, just as it claimed that all the projects meant for the state were sited in the non-oil-producing areas of the state.

The group therefore called on the minister in charge of the ministry, Abubakar Momoh, to reverse the situation, even as it accused him of misuse of power.

The Edo State PANDEF, in a statement issued in Benin City on Thursday after the meeting of its steering committee and endorsed by Professor Alfred Ehigiegba, Dr Mike Asemota, and Mr Isaac Omokaro, the spokespersons for the group, called on the Minister and Federal Government to engage in meaningful consultations with oil-producing communities in Edo State to understand their needs, challenges, and aspirations.

The statement affirmed that “the actions of the Minister of the Niger Delta are unacceptable and detrimental to the development and welfare of the oil-producing communities in Edo State.”

It was also emphasised that “the Minister’s decision to allocate funds for projects to non-oil communities disregards the spirit and principles behind the setting up of the Niger Delta Ministry, which, among other goals, is to alleviate suffering and bring succour to the oil-producing communities, which are directly impacted by the oil production activities.

“We call upon the Minister to provide a transparent and accountable explanation for his actions, justifying why he has chosen to prioritise non-oil communities over the oil-producing communities in Edo State.

“We urge the Federal Government to ensure fairness and equity in the distribution of resources, particularly in the allocation of funds for projects in Edo State. The needs and priorities of the oil-producing communities should be given due consideration.

“We suggest that the Minister and the Federal Government engage in meaningful consultations with the oil-producing communities in Edo State to understand their needs, challenges, and aspirations. This will ensure that future decisions and project allocations are made with their best interests in mind.

“The PANDEF Steering Committee, Edo State, wishes to appeal to the Minister and his ministry to correct the obvious anomalies in the distribution of projects in Edo State.” The group pleaded.

