Edo OPC factional leaders sheathe swords after Omo N’Oba’s intervention

Following the intervention of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Aklolokoolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, aggrieved leaders of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) have agreed to sheathe their swords and embrace peace in the interest of the socio-cultural group.

Leaders of the two factions led by its Presidents, Aare Prince Osibote and Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, arrived at the consensus when they met separately with the Oba of Benin in his palace in Benin City, where they expressed appreciation to the Oba for promoting friendliness among the ancient City of Benin and Ile-Ife.

Addressing the Benin throne during his visit, Osibote said: “We are your subjects and your sons; there is nothing that we can do without Benin, as far as Oodua is concerned.”

Also speaking, Afolabi who gave a background of how OPC began a few years ago, said, “I really appreciate your own comments. We will call the few people that are outside together. We are really glad for your goodwill.

“Next time, we will be here as you have directed. We will make sure that we reach out to all aggrieved members and those who still harbour grudges,” he said.

After listening to the submissions of the two groups, Oba Ewuare II cautioned OPC leaders against teeing up mistrust for partisan interests and sued for unity, welfare and cultural values of the people.

While reiterating the need for attitudinal change, the Oba of Benin charged members of the socio-cultural organisation to shun partisan politics and form a formidable force to reckon with.





He promised to reach out to Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) for further talks on the matter.