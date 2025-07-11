Metro

Edo: One killed, three abducted as gunmen attack Catholic seminary

Suyi Ayodele
map of Edo state, selection of okpella monarch, cultism in Edo, Why we raised alarm over impending herdsmen attack Edo cancels sanitation, Energy expert tasks FG on more licences monthly sanitation exercise in Edo, Uromi killings, Easter outreach to orphanages, Man denies attack, Edo APC demands justice for Inspector Onuh, calls for arrest of killers, Over 15 people feared dead as secret cult killings resume in Edo, Kidnappers abduct LP chieftain, Edo State Police arrest, Edo deputy gov monitors sanitation exercise, 96 defaulters arrested in Oredo
Edo map

Tragedy struck again in the Edo Catholic communion as some gunmen attacked the Catholic Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary at Ivianokpodi, Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area of the State.

At the end of the attack, an officer of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), attached to the school was killed while three students of the seminary were abducted.

The attack which took place on Thursday night came barely 10 months after a similar attack was carried out on another Catholic facility in the locality during which two people, among whom was a priest, were kidnapped and one killed.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill four, injure others in Anambra

Confirming the attack, the Directorate, Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr Peter Egielewa, on Friday said that the gunmen attacked the school at about 9:00 pm.

Egielewa, who decried the persistent attack on the Catholic school, personnel, and its facilities, lamented that the attack was becoming one too many.

“This is the second time in 10 months that the school has been attacked. Ten months ago, a priest was kidnapped.

“And now three seminarians were abducted and a civil defense corps member was killed, while a local vigilante sustained gun injuries.

“We call on the government to protect the lives of all those who work in Catholic institutions and our diocese.

“We hope the security agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to take up the responsibility on that, so our people can be in peace and safety,” he pleaded.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Personnel of the South African Police Service carrying rifles. South African Police arrest Nigerian man over alleged drug dealing
Next Article Delaware Memorial Bridge in the United States. US: Search ongoing after truck plunges off Delaware Memorial Bridge

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×