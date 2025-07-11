Edo: One killed, three abducted as gunmen attack Catholic seminary

Tragedy struck again in the Edo Catholic communion as some gunmen attacked the Catholic Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary at Ivianokpodi, Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area of the State.

At the end of the attack, an officer of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), attached to the school was killed while three students of the seminary were abducted.

The attack which took place on Thursday night came barely 10 months after a similar attack was carried out on another Catholic facility in the locality during which two people, among whom was a priest, were kidnapped and one killed.

Confirming the attack, the Directorate, Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr Peter Egielewa, on Friday said that the gunmen attacked the school at about 9:00 pm.

Egielewa, who decried the persistent attack on the Catholic school, personnel, and its facilities, lamented that the attack was becoming one too many.

“This is the second time in 10 months that the school has been attacked. Ten months ago, a priest was kidnapped.

“And now three seminarians were abducted and a civil defense corps member was killed, while a local vigilante sustained gun injuries.

“We call on the government to protect the lives of all those who work in Catholic institutions and our diocese.

“We hope the security agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to take up the responsibility on that, so our people can be in peace and safety,” he pleaded.