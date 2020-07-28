Edo/Ondo primaries: Buhari commends APC leadership at virtual meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the newly established National Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) over their efforts to reposition the ruling party particularly on the recent party gubernatorial primaries in Edo and Ondo states.

The commendation came during a virtual meeting he had with the committee and APC governors at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity), in Abuja, President Buhari praised the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee “for the work they are doing in repositioning the governing party.”

It recalled that following the suspension of the National Chairman and the National Working Committee of the APC in June, the National Executive Committee of the party chose the Yobe State governor and others as the Chairman and members of the Caretaker Committee as well as of the extraordinary National Convention Committee respectively.

The statement said at Tuesday’s virtual interaction with the governors of the APC-controlled States the President said that he is pleased with the work that the Caretaker Committee has been doing.

According to him, “I am pleased with the Chairman and the work of the committee. He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party. I am happy with his personal efforts.”

President Buhari also appreciated the efforts of the APC Governors following the successful conduct of the party primaries in Edo and Ondo States, adding that, “I am happy that they knew their responsibilities as Governors and had identified the right priorities.”

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu, thanked President Buhari for taking the right steps to resolve the crisis in the party.

The APC Governors also commended the President for his handling of security issues and the economy, noting in particular, the success recorded in pulling the country out of the 2016 economic recession as well as the ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud of your leadership and achievements,” the Governors said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE