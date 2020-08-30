Edo/Ondo Guber polls: IGP reads riot act to politicians over alleged planned mayhem

Ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Sunday warned politicians and their supporters in the two States to conduct themselves properly, play by the rules and steer-clear of tendencies capable of undermining the electoral process in the states.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP.

The gubernatorial elections are scheduled to hold on 19th September and 10th October this year in Edo and Ondo States respectively,

According to the statement, the IGP gave the warning having reviewed the Election Security Threat Assessment Reports submitted by the Commissioners of Police from both States in a meeting held on Tuesday last week

It explained that “the Election Security Threat Analysis reveals amongst other indicators: arming and movement of political thugs, use of inciting statements during political campaigns, high likelihood of violence and possible cross attack by political opponents,

misinformation/disinformation aimed at heating-up of the polity and deliberate efforts at delegitimizing government institutions involved in the electoral processes”.

The statement disclosed that following this development, theIGP has ordered the Commissioners of Police in the two States to rejig their preparations for the elections to accommodate and address the threats and emerging trends as contained in the security report.

The IGP was quoted as assuring that the Force leadership was evolving customized security architecture to protect the people and ensure hitch-free elections.

He, however, warned politicians and their supporters in the two States that the Force would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone or group, irrespective of status that “may want to sabotage the security arrangement being emplaced for the elections”.

The statement added that the IGP also assured Nigerians, particularly the people of Edo and Ondo States that the Force remained committed to protecting the sanctity of the ballot in the country.

He reiterated that the police would be neutral, apolitical and would work assiduously with all stakeholders in ensuring a level playing ground for all in the elections.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…IGP reads riot act

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…IGP reads riot act IGP reads riot act

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…IGP reads riot act IGP reads riot act